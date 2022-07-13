The Big 12 football preseason has (unofficially) kicked off as the league’s brass and brawn have convened at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for Big 12 Media Days 2022.

Here’s everything to get you caught up:

Incoming commissioner Brett Yormark opens the event

The Big 12 Conference will officially have a new commissioner on Aug. 1. Brett Yormark, who enters the college sports sphere after a lengthy career in the NBA, NASCAR and entertainment, was announced in June as the league’s new leader, and he has an ambitious vision for its future.

Just two days after his unveiling, however, things got a little crazy in the college sports world as conference realignment talk caught fire across the country. As the Big 12 undergoes its own shift in the next few years, Yormark says he is open to any option and the Big 12 is “open for business.” He has even fielded phone calls about potential moves for the future, but there are no plans to make changes.

Thoughts from WVU football coach Neal Brown

West Virginia’s coach manned the stage on Wednesday morning to field some questions from the general media. Brown is excited to get his fourth season started, especially because it kicks off with the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. Although he has never participated in the heated rivalry with Pitt, he says he hopes it can stay on the schedule.

Of course, there were plenty of other issues he touched on throughout the session, including that of conference realignment. That particular topic is far from his radar, as he says the decisions are being made by people way above him. He does, however, have confidence in the league’s leadership to steer it in the right direction — and feels it is in a great place.

Regardless, Brown says he knows West Virginia will come out better on the other side of whatever happens in the future.

Mountaineers lookin’ fresh

Dante Stills, Zach Frazier, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Charles Woods all tagged along with their head coach to Arlington — and they all made a strong impression with their wardrobes.

Gold and Blue Nation also gave the Mountaineers the microphone and we got to learn a little more about some of WVU’s top stars for the 2022 campaign.

Elsewhere in the league

Four more of the Big 12’s head coaches spoke to the media on Wednesday — Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Kansas’s Lance Leipold, Kansas State’s Chris Kleiman and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy. Click here to hear everything they said throughout the day.