The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special to air starting Friday

The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special is set to air on local Nexstar stations across West Virginia starting Friday, September 4th. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will be breaking down the decision made by the Big 12 to follow through with playing fall football, and the Mountaineer football team.

We’ll catch up with Tony Caridi and Coach Brown as they discuss how the Mountaineers are looking during fall camp, who is impressing Coach Brown and expectations for the upcoming season. Coach Brown will touch on how the Mountaineers look during preseason, while working through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the depth the Mountaineers have with newcomers. See more of Tony and Coach Brown’s discussion in the Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance.

COVID-19 abruptly ended sports in March, we’ll break down the timeline of events from sports ended to the Big 12 decision to continue on with the fall football season. You’ll hear from Dr. Clay Marsh and WVU President E. Gordon Gee on the safety precautions being made for this upcoming school year, and to ensure a safe football season.

Matt Wells will also join the program to give an update on the decision to have no fan attendance for the home opener against Eastern Kentucky on September 12th. Wells will also breakdown the options for season ticket holders for this season and the 2021 season.

WVU Athletics announced last month the formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. We will speak to chairwoman of the committee, Tangela Cheatham. Cheatham is the Director of Student-Athlete Enhancement at West Virginia University. Cheatham discusses the initiative of the committee and the change the student-athletes want to make within the community.

The Wolfman is back to break down the Mountaineer offense in this week’s Wolf’s Den. Dale Wolfley will break down how vital blocking is to the Mountaineers offense. Wolfman will bring you the same enthusiastic breakdown in a different style.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

WBOY (Clarksburg) Friday Sept. 4 (7-8pm)

WBOY (Clarksburg) Saturday Sept. 5 (7-8pm)

WBOY (Clarksburg) Sunday Sept. 6 (6-7pm)

WOWK (Charleston) Saturday Sept. 5 (7-8pm)

WVNS (Beckley) Saturday Sept. 5 (9a-10a)

WVNS (Beckley) Sunday Sept. 6 (11:30am-12:30pm)

WTRF (Wheeling) Friday Sept. 4 (7-8pm)

WDVM (Hagerstown) Saturday Sept. 5 (11am-Noon)

The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.