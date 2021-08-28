The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 1

Did you miss the season premiere of The Neal Brown Show? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Gold and Blue Nation team is back to bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company, as they get ready to embark on the 2021 football season. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley give their takes on fall camp and breakdown the biggest stories from the preseason.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into another season of The Neal Brown Show as they go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They breakdown the biggest stories from fall camp, get the thoughts from Coach Brown and OL Zach Frazier and highlight up-and-coming players to watch out for this season. They will also go over WVU’s preseason schedule up until conference play beings at Oklahoma on Sept. 25:

Tony and Caridi join the program to discuss Neal Brown’s third fall camp as the head coach for the Mountaineers. He talks improvements made in the different areas of the offense. He also discusses the excitement within the team on starting a new season and traveling to College Park, MD to face the Maryland Terrapins. Coach Brown also touches on how happy he is with the preparation with his team, but also notes there are also improvements that can be made. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

WVU Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Matt Wells drops by to talk ticket packages for WVU home football games this season. Wells provides information on where you can go to find a package to fit your needs and where to go to find those details:

WVU Football Radio Analyst Dwight Wallace joins the program to give his analysis on the Mountaineers in year three under Neal Brown’s leadership. Wallace discusses how he thinks the wide receiver unit will have a breakout year with the depth behind them. He also touches on the defensive side of the ball and the improvements made to keep them a strong unit and how the offensive line now has depth behind them as well:

Dale “The Wolfman” is back to bring you his breakdown on some key player for the Mountaineers in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. Wolfman and Nick highlight some X-factors and difference makers for the Mountaineers:

Nick and Dr. Clay Marsh continue their conversation from our Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special on the health and safety of student-athletes at West Virginia University during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Marsh discusses the severity of the new delta variant of COVID-19 and gives his recommendations on how to stay safe during this time:

Nick and Anjelica return to bring you their keys to the season in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game. Find out what they think will be the difference makers to a successful 2021 football campaign:

As we wrap up the season premiere of The Neal Brown Show, Nick and Anjelica provide the details on where you can find Gold and Blue Nation and how you can download the official Gold and Blue Nation app. We rejoin Tony Caridi and Neal Brown at the Puskar Center for the second Coaches Corner. Tony and Neal discuss the similarities between WVU and Maryland as the terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is in his third year coaching for Maryland. Coach Brown discusesses his excitement and his team’s excitement for play in College Park and his expectations on fan attendance. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: