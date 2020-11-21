The Neal Brown Show: Ep. 11

The Mountaineers have played five straight games, and have their third and final open week of the season. The Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you another edition of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers during their final open week of the 2020 season.

In the first of two Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the 24-6 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. Coach Brown discusses how it was an overall complete game for Mountaineers, and the performance for all three phases. Coach Brown and Tony also touch on playing five-straight games, and a well-deserved open week before facing the Oklahoma Sooners. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica discuss the win over the Horned Frogs at home last week. They also touch on the Mountaineers’ play in five-straight games. They will also take a closer look at the current Big 12 standings. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley highlights Tykee Smith this week in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restorations Big Hit of the Week:

WVU Football Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning joins the program to break down the Mountaineer’s play against TCU. Jed will also give you his analysis on how the Mountaineers during their open week, as they prepare for Oklahoma next week:

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Chase Behrndt has been a key essential for the Mountaineer offensive line. Behrndt joins The Neal Brown Show to discuss his role on the Mountaineer offense and how his personality could possibly give him a career in the WWE:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his weekly keys for the Mountaineers in this week’s Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Coach Brown, Leddie Brown and TJ Simmons discuss the Mountaineer’s win over TCU. Hear some of the best sound from their post-game press conference:

The Wolfman is back to bring you break down some of the Mountaineer’s best moments against the TCU Horned Frogs in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony dive back into the play against TCU. Coach Brown and Tony also discuss the difference in recruiting during the bye week, while facing the challenges of COVID-19. Coach Brown also touches on how the Mountaineers prepare for their play against Oklahoma next week. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: