The Neal Brown Show: Ep. 12

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- It was a snowy and windy Saturday morning in Bridgeport; still, about 250 volunteers came out to the parking lot of the Mountaineer Medical pharmacy to help build beds for Harrison County children in need.

The event came in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization with 300 chapters around the United States, including in Bridgeport. Volunteers split up into teams, each taking on a different responsibility in assembly line-like fashion, churning out roughly 150 beds during the day-long event. The finished beds then go to children in the area that apply on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace's website.