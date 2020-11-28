The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 12

The Mountaineers are on unexpected open week this week, but the Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you a unique episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone break down the news of WVU vs. OU that was set for Saturday Nov. 28 has been postponed to Saturday Dec. 12.

Nick Farrell welcomes you into a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show with an update on the Mountaineer’s schedule. The postponement of WVU vs. OU was made due to OU being unable to meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds in place. Gold and Blue Nation’s Executive Producer Kevon Wilson caught up with WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner to get his initial reaction to the news. Coach Brown also touches on how the Mountaineers will adjust their plans and start focusing on Iowa State

Anjelica Trinone goes ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Anjelica touches on more details on the Mountaineer’s schedule change this weekend. She also takes a closer look at the Big 12 Conference standings, and discusses the possibilities of the Mountaineers playing the the Big 12 Conference Championship. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you this week’s biggest hit from James Gmiter and Zach Frazier in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

WVU SR. linebacker Tony Fields has been a tremendous asset to the WVU defense. Fields has a plan for when he’s ready to hang up the helmet. See what Tony Fields has in store for his career plans when his football career comes to an end:

Scott Nolte is bringing you his keys to a victory over the Sooners – just two weeks early. See how the Mountaineers can pull off a win over Spencer Rattler and the Sooners in the Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

WVU QB coach Sean Reagan joins Anjelica Trinone for the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance. Reagan discusses Jarret Doege’s improvement each week and what he has in store for Doege. Reagan also touches on preparing future QB Garrett Greene:

WVU Football Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning brings you early analysis on the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Sooners. Jed previews both teams and gives his keys to how the Mountaineers can pull off a win over Oklahoma:

The Wolfman is back to break down some of the Stills Brothers’s best plays so far this season for the Mountaineers in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

The Gold and Blue Nation team brings you the best plays yet from this season from the Mountaineers. From an interception from Darius Stills to a Leddie Brown 87-yard touchdown, see the best plays made by the Mountaineers this season so far: