The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 13

The Mountaineers are back in action on the road this weekend after a 21 day hiatus, but before kickoff in Ames, Iowa catch up on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers as they enter their final two games of the 2020 season.

In the first of two coaches corners, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the Mountaineer’s unexpected open week last weekend. The Mountaineers were expected to play Oklahoma in their final home game of the season, but was postponed due to Oklahoma being unable to meet the Big 12 Conference’s COVID-19 thresholds. Coach Brown discusses how the Mountaineers have maintained to stay healthy during these unprecedented times. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica discuss the unexpected open week last week for the Mountaineers. They also discuss similarities between this Mountaineer team and the Cyclones. Nick and Anjelica also take a closer look at the current Big 12 Conference standing. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley takes a look back at his favorite hit so far this season from TE Mike O’Laughlin in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright joins the program to discuss this safeties group and the progress they have made throughout this season. Wright also discusses the confidence SR Sean Mahone has gained that has shown in his play this season:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a victory over the No. 9 ranked Iowa State Cyclones in this week’s edition of Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

WVU Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning is back to bring you his weekly analysis on the Mountaineers:

This 2020 WVU wide receivers core is made up of tremendous depth. Hear from receivers TJ Simmons and Bryce Ford-Wheaton on the improvements made this season and how they maintained to keep growing:

The Wolfman is back to breakdown some of QB Jarret Doege’s best plays this season in the Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony dive in to discuss a tough Iowa State team. Coach Brown gives a deeper analysis on personnel for the Cyclones including QB Brock Purdy, RB Breece Hall and LB Mike Rose. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: