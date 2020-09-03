The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 16 – Season Finale

The Mountaineers finish off their season 5-7 with a victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. In the season finale of The Neal Brown Show, hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers as they prepare for the 2020 season

In the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Nick sits down with Coach Brown to discuss the final week of the regular season. Although the Mountaineers ended their regular season not bowl eligible, the Mountaineers want to honor their 22 seniors all week. Brown also touches on senior long snapper Rex Sunahara being a potential NFL prospect. Sunahara has received an invitation to a post season all-star, which Brown thinks will help him get into a camp. Nick and Coach Brown also discuss the recruiting process leading up to National Signing Day on Dec. 18, 2019. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

In the Mountaineer’s first year with Neal Brown as head coach, there have been many memorable moments. In this week’s ‘Eer to ‘Eer, we look back on some of those memorable moments and the best of Tony Caridi’s radio calls. Nick and Anjelica will bring you their keys to the off season, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston. Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will join the program to bring you his ‘Play of the Week’ sponsored by Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry:

He is known for catching touchdowns for the Mountaineers. George Campbell, a transfer wide-receiver from Florida State is leading the Mountaineers with 7 touchdowns. “Anything that’s deep I feel can make a big play” Campbell says. Campbell touches on enjoying being on special teams for the contact aspect. Campbell has shown to be a leader in his one year as a Mountaineer. See more of Campbell’s story in one of two Life of a Mountaineer, presented by WVU Athletics:

In the second Life of a Mountaineer, we take a look at a few players who grew up in West Virginia, and what it means to them that they are playing in their home state. For those players wearing the flying WV just means more to them. Shea Campbell a Morgantown native says “I have a different level of respect, a different level of appreciation especially growing up five minutes down the road.” Other Mountaineers speaking on their experiences include: Evan Staley, Donte Bonamico, the Stills Brothers and Reese Donahue. All this and more in the second Life of a Mountaineer, presented by WVU Athletics:

Anjelica sits down with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning to discuss the improvement of the defensive position. Koenning says, “the defensive line is the most improved.” Anjelica and Koenning also discuss the aspirations of the Stills Brothers to play at the next level, and how to prepare them in the off season to grow their skills on the defense to get them to the NFL. The defense maybe losing a few key players such as: Keith Washington, Hakeem Bailey and Josh Norwood; but they are preparing young players such as, Tykee Smith, Nicktroy Fortune and Kerry Martin Jr. to fill those shoes. See more of Coach Koenning’s chat with Anjelica below:

Anjelica chats with co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore for the second time this season about the struggles the offensive side of the ball had over the season. The run game has been the biggest struggle for the Mountaineers’ offensive. Moore touches on Colton McKivitz’s ‘consistency’ for the offensive line and how that will be a successful trait for him to play in the NFL. Moore also discusses Jarret Doege and how he’s brought a spark to the team since stepping in as starting quarterback. Moore and Anjelica also touch on recruiting during the offseason:

Nick will bring updates on rankings, standings and matchups in week 14 in the Big 12 Conference in this week’s ‘Around the Big 12’:

That just about wraps up the season finale of The Neal Brown Show, but before Nick and Anjelica sign off; Nick and Anjelica give you their final word, sponsored by Lester Raines Honda. Nick will also look ahead to the 2020 season for the Mountaineers in the Central Van & Storage Moving Ahead Schedule