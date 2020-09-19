The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 2

It might be a bye week for the Mountaineers, but we’re bringing you another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you the latest on the Mountaineers during the bye week.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the 56-10 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Coach Brown touches on playing in Milan Puskar Stadium with few fans, his assessment on the youth that saw playing time, and Leddie Brown’s standout performance. All this and more in the first Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica join the program for the weekly ‘Eer to ‘Eer segment, sponsored by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica discuss the improvement in the run game for the Mountaineers, the freshman standouts against Eastern Kentucky and what this means for the NCAA eligibility rule, and this week’s WVU football award winners. Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will also join for his weekly Big Hit of the Week, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration:

Scott Nolte will breakdown his keys to the victory over Eastern Kentucky, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Anjelica chats with WVU offensive line coach, Matt Moore. Moore discusses improvements made in the offensive line from last year, and how WVU can be named the most improved line in the nation:

WVU Football radio sideline reporter Jed Drenning joins Nick to analyze WVU’s first game of the season. Drenning discusses the resurgence in the run game, Jarret Doege’s quarterback performance and the standouts on the defensive side of the ball:

WVU linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo joins the program to discuss the WVU defense in year two of the Neal Brown era. Chandler-Semedo also elaborates on the history behind his new last name:

Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley is back to break down Leddie Brown’s best runs against EKU in this week’s Wolf’s Den:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony discuss how WVU is staying healthy during the bye week, how the team is preparing to enter conference play against Oklahoma State, and Coach Brown’s confidence in the protocols and procedures in place for heading to their first road game during the coronavirus pandemic. All this and more in the second part of the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: