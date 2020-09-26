The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 3

The Mountaineers begin conference play in Stillwater, OK to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff against the Pokes at 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the productive bye week preparations before departing to Stillwater. Coach Brown will also discuss his recognition as the honorary head coach for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Brown cites this accomplishment as a “program accomplishment.” Tony and Neal will also discuss the mature improvements made from players who received one game suspensions against EKU. All this and more in the first Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Anjelica and Nick are going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. This week they discuss the weapons Oklahoma State possesses in Heisman Trophy hopeful, Chuba Hubbard. They will also discuss past matchups between the cowboys and the mountaineers. The mountaineers are currently 0-5 against the pokes. Dale Wolfley will also join the program to bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win over the Cowboys. Nolte will also break down the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their game against Tulsa. Keys to the game is brought to you by, Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley is back to breakdown the Oklahoma State offense against Tulsa in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den:

WVU Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Wells joins the program to discuss the decision to not permit fans at the Oct. 3 home game against Baylor. Wells will also discuss the steps that need to be taken in order for fans to be able to attend the next WVU home game versus Kansas on Oct. 17:

Former WVU safety, now cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae chats with Anjelica this week. Addae touches on changes made within the program. He reflects on his time playing for the mountaineers and how that his impacted his coaching career:

On the field James Gmiter and Mike Brown are two of WVU’s leading offensive lineman. Off the field the two share another similarity, they are both dedicated husbands and fathers. Gmiter and Brown talk about the balance between playing football and being fathers, and what they learned from this experience:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony discuss going up against OSU. They touch on personnel for the Cowboys, including Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, Spencer Sanders and Dillion Stoner. Coach Brown explains the importance of playing Oklahoma State after falling short to the cowboys 20-13 in 2019: