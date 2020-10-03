The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 4

The Mountaineers are back in action at home getting ready to face the Baylor Bears, but before kickoff catch up on another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff at Noon ET.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Brown and Tony discuss what went wrong for the Mountaineers against Oklahoma State. Coach Brown discussed what he didn’t like in the game against the Cowboys, and things he did like. Coach Brown will also touch on the improvements, and Jarret Doege’s performance in Stillwater. All this and more in the first Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. They will discuss the Mountaineer’s performance in Stillwater, the Mountaineers’ 2019 matchup against Baylor in Waco and what improvements need to be made before the Bears come to Morgantown. Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will also join the program to bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

Executive Dean and Vice President of WVU Health Sciences, Dr. Clay Marsh will also join the program. Dr. Marsh discusses what is going right for the state of West Virginia in terms of lowering cases of COVID-19. Dr. Marsh will also touch on why Marshall had limited capacity for their first two home of the season, and WVU opted not to have fans:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win over Baylor this weekend. Nolte will also touch on how WVU can improve from their last game. Find out his keys in this weeks Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

The Wolfman will be breaking down plays from WVU’s matchup against Oklahoma State in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

Nick will chat with WVU Football Radio sideline analyst, Jed Drenning on WVU’s performance last week in Stillwater. Drenning will give his analysis on the game, and look ahead to playing Baylor in Morgantown:

Hear some of the best sound from Neal Brown’s Oklahoma State post game press conference, his Tuesday media session, and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda’s media session:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony discuss his disappointment in his team’s performance in Stillwater, he also discusses Baylor’s new head coach, Dave Aranda and his defensive coaching style. Coach Brown and Tony will also discuss how the Mountaineers will prepare for Baylor’s arrival to Morgantown, and their play against the Bears in the 2019 season: