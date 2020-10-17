The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 6

The Mountaineers are back at Milan Puskar Stadium to face the Kansas Jayhawks, but this time with fans in attendance. Before kickoff, catch up on the Mountaineers in this week’s edition of the Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “the Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU football before kickoff at noon.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the productivity of the second open week of the season. The Mountaineers are going into five straight games coming off of the open week. Coach Brown touches on the improvements made within the team since playing Oklahoma State and Baylor. Coach Brown also discusses improvements within the wide receiver unit for the Mountaineers.

Nick and Anjelica go 'Eer to 'Eer. This week Nick and Anjelica discuss fans being in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium at 25 percent capacity for the match up against Kansas. Nick and Anjelica will also provide updates regarding COVID-19 and the Big 12. They will also be giving an update on the Big 12 standings for week 6. Dale "The Wolfman" Wolfley will join the program to give his Big Hit of the Week, highlighting Mike Brown:

WVU Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Wells joins the program to give an update on fan attendance at 25 percent capacity. Wells also provides information on safety protocols set in place for fans in attendance:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his weekly Keys to the Game:

Anjelica chat with WVU defensive line coach Jordan Lesley on how they are preparing for a five game run coming off of their second open week of the season. Lesley also touches on other defensive linemen on stepping up to help out the Stills Brothers:

The Wolfman is back this week to highlight some of Tony Fields' best highlights in three games in this week's Wolf's Den:

Jed Drenning is back to give his analysis on the Mountaineer football team. He will also give his keys to how Neal Brown and company can pull off a win over the Jayhawks:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony break down the productive open week for the Mountaineers. Coach Brown discusses some personnel for the Jayhawks, and how the Mountaineers are prepared to face them in Morgantown. Coach Brown also discusses some team bonding activities from the open week including; axe throwing, soccer, and one vs. one big man competitions.