The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 8

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?
Hundreds sign petition opposing PennDOT’s plan for tolls on I-79
UPDATE: 4 confirmed dead in vehicle collision in Doddridge County
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 15
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Stories of the Week: October 10 through October 16
Top Stories
UPDATE: 4 confirmed dead in vehicle collision in Doddridge County
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 15
WVU athletics teams up with local nonprofit for WVU Mini Day of Play
Video
Booster shot vaccine clinic held at Morgantown Mall
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 8
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 16, 2021 / 10:01 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2021 / 10:01 AM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Cajuste, Smith, Long — list of Mountaineers starting in NFL gets longer on Sunday
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 8
Video
Reed Sunahara’s Mountaineers sweep Kansas State
Bridges leads Gold team at Gold-Blue Debut
Ceili McCabe earns first place finish
WVU men’s soccer braces for second straight MAC road match
WVU volleyball falls in four sets
Mike O’Laughlin is “just scratching the surface” after recovering from an injury
Mountaineers suffer setback against TCU
Mid-season review coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 4 confirmed dead in vehicle collision in Doddridge County
4 people charged after task force members find multiple drugs while executing search warrant on Morgantown residence
Couple charged after task force finds drugs, guns while executing search at Fairmont residence where 10-year-old boy lived
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 15
Preston County man gets 14 year prison sentence for role in Harrison County drug ring, illegally possessing pistol
Hundreds sign petition opposing PennDOT’s plan for tolls on I-79
Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?
Man charged after adult welfare check for incapacitated female results in troopers locating marijuana grow room in Barbour County
North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times
Salem University Catch of the Week: Week 8 Nominees
Video