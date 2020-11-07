The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 9

The Mountaineers are headed to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns, but before kickoff catch up on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers before kickoff at noon ET on ABC.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the Mountaineer’s 37-10 victory over Kansas State last weekend. Coach Brown discusses the improvements made in all three phases of his team, what needs and what players stood out in that campaign against the Cats. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss the Mountaineer’s victory this past weekend, and how they Mountaineers need to prepare to face the Longhorns in Austin. Hear from Head Coach Neal Brown on his thoughts on whether WVU vs. Texas is a rivalry or not. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will also join the program to bring you the biggest hit against Kansas State from TE Mike O’Laughlin in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore joins the program to chat with Anjelica on the improvements made from the offensive line this season compared to last years’ campaign. Coach Moore will also discuss some key players on the line to keep an eye out for this season:

Scott Nolte brings you his keys to a win over the Texas Longhorns in this week’s Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Anjelica chats with WVU Football Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning to discuss the victory over the Wildcats. Jed will also provide analysis on how the Mountaineers will need to improve to beat the No. 22 Longhorns on the road:

Hear some of the best quotes from Coach Brown from the victory over the then-ranked No. 16 Wildcats in his post-game press conference and Tuesday media session. Hear the thoughts on the match-up against Kansas State and the upcoming play against Texas from Tony Fields, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WVU Offensive Coordinator Gerad Parker and WVU Defensive Line Coach Jordan Lesley:

The Wolfman breaks down some of the Mountaineers’ best plays against the Wildcats in this week’s Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General:

In the second Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss preparing to head to Austin to take on the No. 22 Texas Longhorns. Coach Brown will touch on some personnel for the Longhorns including: QB Sam Ehlinger and DL Joesph Ossai. Coach Brown will also discuss the improvements his team needs to make to compete against the Longhorns. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: