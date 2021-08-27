The Return of the Neal Brown Television Show Marks the Start of Football Season

The Neal Brown Television Show is back and that means one thing – Mountaineer Football has returned.

The show can be seen via AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and the Nexstar Media Group stations within West Virginia and Maryland (see affiliate list below). Fans can tune in for an early preview of the show on Friday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m., on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m., ET, on Nexstar affiliates across the state.

Mountaineer Nation can get up close and personal with coach Neal Brown. The television version of the Neal Brown Show is co-hosted by Mountaineer play-by-play voice Tony Caridi, with contributions from Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell of Gold and Blue Nation.

The Neal Brown Television Show also will showcase the always-entertaining Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley and special interview segments with WVU assistant football coaches and sit-down visits with WVU football student-athletes. It’s your home for everything WVU football and more.

Check your local listings or your channel guide for the station time and network destination.

Friday

Pittsburgh AT&T SportsNet 5 p.m.

Wheeling My Ohio Valley 11 p.m.

Saturday at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted

Location Station

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25 (Saturday, Aug. 28 at 5 a.m.)

The show is produced weekly from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the weekly content with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show. Tune in this fall for The Neal Brown Television Show.

