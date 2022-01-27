Enter the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan contest now through Feb. 7 for the chance to win a WVU football game day experience and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Are you the ultimate Mountaineer fan? Do you bleed Old Gold and Blue, and wake up to the sound of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in the morning?

Well, you’re in luck.

The Ultimate Mountaineer Fan contest is underway, and West Virginia University is looking for the biggest WVU fan out there.

If you think you’re worthy of the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan title, head to ultimatemountaineerfan.com to show them why.

Fans who enter should tell WVU not only why you’re the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan, but also:

Who inspired your love for West Virginia University athletics?

How did they impact you?

What traditions you have shared along your Mountaineer journey?

And anything else you think makes you the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan.

Fans can enter the contest now through February 7.

Three finalists will be chosen to share their story, and Mountaineer Nation will vote for their favorite.

The winner will receive a $3,000 shopping spree and a WVU football game day experience for two in Morgantown for this upcoming season.