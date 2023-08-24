MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get ready for another exciting fall of Mountaineer football with The Neal Brown Show.

A new season of The Neal Brown Television Show, presented by Little General Stores, debuts Aug. 25-26. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday during football season on Nexstar TV stations throughout West Virginia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The Neal Brown Show is every fan’s season ticket to inside access with the Mountaineer football program. Each episode features exclusive interviews with head coach Neal Brown, hosted by veteran WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi.

Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker also bring fans closer to the action with highlights, analysis, feature stories, keys to the game and interviews with players and assistant coaches.

The Neal Brown Show is produced by Gold and Blue Nation and airs weekly on the following stations:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Fridays at 5 p.m.

WTRF My Ohio Valley — Fridays at 11 p.m.

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

DC News Now (Hagerstown) — Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Each episode of The Neal Brown Show is archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch The Neal Brown Show in your hometown.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.