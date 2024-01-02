MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown called it in October.

“One hundred percent, we should use it,” Brown said. “I think [with] the bowl games, I think you’ll see it being used in some bowl games, hopefully. And then this time next year, some of this nonsense we don’t have to worry about it.”

In this case, “it” is college football coaches being able to use headsets to verbally relay plays to their quarterback or top defensive player via a receiver in the player’s helmet. This style of play calling has been used by NFL teams for decades. And many have called for it to make its way to the college game.

Brown made those comments earlier this year while college football was wrapped up in sign-stealing allegations surrounding the Michigan football program.

“I’ve been a proponent for it,” he said at the time. “It makes no sense that we don’t have helmet communication.”

His notion, likely an educated one, that helmet communication technology would be available to teams this postseason turned out to be true. Brown and West Virginia used the helmet communication system in their bowl game against North Carolina.

Both UNC and WVU had to agree before the game whether or not they would use the in-helmet communication in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. With both teams and conferences having to agree, the technology wasn’t present in all bowl games, such as the Peach Bowl, as Ole Miss declined the option.

The helmet communication system wasn’t the only technological addition in the game for the Mountaineers and Tar Heels. Both teams could also use iPads on the sideline, something college teams were able to take advantage of for the first time in December.

“I like it. I think it’s a positive step for college football,” added Brown. “We just got to figure out what the rules are going to be (moving forward).”

The communication system and iPads/tablets are staples of the NFL game. But West Virginia didn’t feel it necessary to abandon normal college football procedures while in Charlotte.

“We were playing pretty good coming into the game,” Brown said. “So we didn’t just want to just wholesale [change]. As you all know, there’s a lot going on in December. There’s a lot going on, so it’s not like we had a lot of time to get trained and really think about how we were going to handle the technology.”

That’s partially the reason that, despite Brown being such a big proponent of having the technology in his players’ helmets, West Virginia didn’t use it right away against the Tar Heels. Admittedly, there was another reason, too.

“This was experimental. I forgot about it (until) like the second series of the game, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, I can talk to him,'” Brown said after the victory.

Football fans saw a familiar sight a few times during the game. Mountaineer quarterback Garrett Greene raised his hands to cover the ear holes of his helmet to block the outside noise while Brown relayed the play call to him.

Greene earned Mayo Bowl MVP honors, as he accumulated 279 yards of total offense and one touchdown.

If things go their way, Greene and the coming generations of WVU quarterbacks could be wearing these types of helmets in the future.