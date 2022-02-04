This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: No. 14 TTU at WVU preview

The Mountaineers are looking to break their six-game losing skid in a rematch with No. 14 Texas Tech. We preview that matchup and more this weekend on a brand new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Mountaineer hoops and the upcoming Bob Huggins Fish Fry.

Anjelica and Ryan look back at WVU’s last two games against Arkansas and Baylor. They also take a closer look at West Virginia’s upcoming schedule, the Big 12 standings, the AP Top 25 Poll, and an early look ahead to the Big 12 Tournament in March. All that and more as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. They will also bring you their keys to breaking the losing streak in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Bob Huggins and Tony Caridi sit down inside the Coach’s Corner for their weekly chat to discuss what the Mountaineers need to improve before the Red Raiders come to Morgantown. Coach Huggins touches on what went wrong in Waco when the Mountaineers faced Baylor on Monday night, and provides an update on Taz Sherman’s status as he suffered a concussion against the Bears. All that and more as we go inside the Coach’s Corner brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Coach Huggins also provides details for the upcoming Bob Huggins Fish Fry on February 18 at Mylan Park in Morgantown. He discusses what those in attendance will expect at the Fish Fry and where people can buy tickets.

Warren Baker joins to give a midseason breakdown on the Mountaineers. Bake brings you his keys to a victory and what the Mountaineers will need to do if Taz Sherman is unable to play against Texas Tech. He also discusses Deuce McBride’s contributions in the NBA G League after a career-high night with 39 points.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to highlight Taz Sherman’s lights-out play in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week after the guard scored a career-high 29 points against Baylor.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2021-22 season for the Mountaineers.