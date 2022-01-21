This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of WVU vs. No. 18 Texas Tech

The West Virginia men’s basketball team is looking to get a bounce-back win after falling to No. 9 Kansas and No. 5 last week. We look back at those games and preview WVU’s next ranked matchup coming up on Saturday against No. 18 Texas Tech on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker and analyst Warren Baker get you ready for another Saturday showdown on the road in Lubbock to face the Red Raiders.

Anjelica and Ryan look back at WVU’s last two defeats and preview Saturday’s clash against Texas Tech. Hear post-game reaction from head coach Bob Huggins from both games against Kansas and Baylor. The duo also take a closer look at the AP Top 25 Poll and the Big 12 Standings. All that and more as we go ‘Eer to Ear brought to you by Beltone.

Anjelica and Ryan will bring you their keys to a Mountaineer victory over the Red Raiders in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Anjelica and Huggins sit down to look back at the Mountaineers’ play against Kansas and Baylor. Coach Huggins touches on improvements around scoring from inside the paint and reducing turnovers. He also highlights some key players, like guards Malik Curry and Taz Sherman. All that and more inside the Coach’s Corner brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to bring you histhoughts on the Mountaineers. He discusses what it will take for WVU to get a win on the road in Lubbock. Baker also brings you his breakdown of what Bob Huggins’s squad needs to improve on.

We check in with head coach Mike Carey of the WVU women’s hoops team. Coach Carey brings you a recap of his team’s week and previews its upcoming road contest at Oklahoma State.

Is the Big 12 the best conference in college basketball? That’s been a common question among fans and pundits this season. Ryan Decker brings you details of how analytics and polls love Big 12 basketball this year.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley highlights some big moments from Malik Curry coming up this weekend inside the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2021-22 season for the Mountaineers.