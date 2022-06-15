West Virginia women’s soccer’s representation on Canada’s national team is growing.

Three former Mountaineers, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Bianca St-Georges, were selected by Canada’s Women’s National Team for their June International Window. While Buchanan and Lawrence are regulars in the squad, St-Georges will look to use this next stretch to get a more solid role.

Buchanan and Lawrence combine for 223 caps with their national team across a decade, having both made their debuts in 2013. They helped their country to Olympic Gold in Tokyo in 2021, five years after taking bronze at the Rio games in 2016.

St-Georges, a left-back, has made just one appearance for Canada, logging 11 minutes in a friendly against the Czech Republic in June 2021.

Buchanan and Lawrence team up after competing against one another in Division 1 Femenine, France’s top-flight league, for five straight seasons. Their respective clubs have combined for nine domestic trophies in that span, while Buchanan’s Lyon has won four UEFA Champion’s League titles, including the most recent 2021-22 championship.

That streak recently came to an end, however, as Buchanan made the move to London after signing a three-year deal with Chelsea FC after a great individual campaign.

Lawrence had a stellar individual year as well for Paris Saint-Germain, finishing eighth in voting for the 2021 Ballon D’Or.

St-Georges, on the other hand, has built her professional career in North America, competing for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL. She was selected by the club with the 20th overall selection in the 2019 NWSL College Draft.

After appearing in just three matches in her first season with the club, the St-Charles-Borommée, Quebec native has seen an increase in responsibility with the Red Stars, starting five of the club’s eight matches and scoring two goals and notching an assist from the back line.

Canada opens its next set of friendlies when it kicks off against Korea Republic at BMO Field in Toronto on June 26.