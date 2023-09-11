MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University golfers finished in the top 20 at The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

Junior Max Green tied for sixth place at 2-under-par with rounds of 73-68-70=211. Seniors Jackson Davenport (71-70-73=214) and Oli Ménard (72-70-72=214) both finished tied for 18th place at 1-over-par. Freshman Harrison Thompson tied for 45th place at +6 (73-73-73=219), and sophomore Carson Kammann recorded rounds of 84-74-80=238.

West Virginia posted rounds of 289-281-288=858 (+6) to finish in ninth place, one shot behind Notre Dame, two shots behind Rutgers and three shots behind host Minnesota. WVU finished ahead of Iowa State (+14), Northern Illinois (+14), Miami University (+15), Utah (+18) and Furman (+35).

“Great job by Max Green again this week,” coach Sean Covich said. “He is playing some really solid golf. I was also impressed by Oli Ménard. Oli really stepped up for us this week when we needed it. Jackson was so close to another Top 10, while Harrison continues to gain valuable experience as a true freshman. Overall, we left a few out there but proud of the guys. We have a few weeks to get ready for our last two tournaments of the fall season.”

The Mountaineers will be off from competition until the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas, from Oct. 9-11.