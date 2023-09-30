MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth year Mary Tucker claimed first place during the women’s air rifle final as senior Matt Sanchez took fifth and junior Gavin Barnick took eighth in the men’s smallbore final at part one of the 2024 Olympic Trials in Fort Moore, Georgia.

In total, eight members of the West Virginia rifle team are competing at the event. The men opened the competition with smallbore while the women took part in air rifle.

Tucker posted a score of 1,259.1 (630.0-629.1) following the qualification rounds. The mark was the third-best in the field. Tucker’s effort in the finals added four bonus points towards her Olympic quota after finishing first in the finals with a mark of 252.3.

Sanchez and Barnick paced the WVU men’s efforts as the duo qualified for the finals after two relays. Sanchez posted a 1,170 (579-591) with 62x across qualifying. Barnick was just one point off the pace with a 1,169 (580-589) adding 57x during his qualifying. Their efforts also secured the pair bonus points towards their quotas.

Freshmen Griffin Lake and Maximus Duncan also competed at the event, posting scores of 1165 (583-582) and 1132 (555-577) across the two rounds of competition, respectively.

Fifth year Malori Brown and seniors Molly McGhin and Becca Lamb competed in women’s air rifle at the event. Brown scored a 1,242.4 (619.1-623.3) as McGhin finished just off the mark with a 1,242 (617.3-624.7). Lamb was the final Mountaineer in action posting a 1,231 (610.7-620.3).

The men and women now switch disciplines, with the women beginning smallbore on Monday at 9:30 a.m. while the men open air rifle at 11:45 a.m. on the same day. Tuesday wraps up the event with the second qualifying relay and the respective finals.