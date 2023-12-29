MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was always evident that the WVU men’s basketball team, particularly its offense, would look different when, or if, its top guards graced the court together this season.

When the day finally came, an offensive explosion ensued that altered the identity of the Mountaineers’ offense, albeit in a loss. WVU made 14 three-pointers against UMass upon the debut of guards Kerr Kriisa and Noah Farrakhan. That total was almost double its previous season high, and WVU also scored a then-season-best 79 points.

In an era where analytics dominate game planning across many sports, the three-point shot and the layup are becoming the two most valuable shots in all levels of basketball. The WVU men’s basketball team’s most consistent inside presence, center Jesse Edwards, is one week into his month-long rehab following wrist surgery.

In the meantime, the WVU offense will have to rely on its three-point game to minimize the impact of Edwards’ absence.

“I see that as being way more balanced once Jesse comes in, so if shots aren’t falling, we can throw it close,” WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert said. “But right now, as you see it, definitely our advantage is our guard play.”

So far, four of the Mountaineers’ five wins this season have come in games in which they shot 33% or better from beyond the three-point line. They have lost two games when shooting that well from deep, but they also recorded two of their three highest-scoring games in both those losses: 73 points in the loss to St. John’s and 79 points in the aforementioned loss to UMass.

To put it simply, the WVU offense is performing at its best when the threes start to fall.

“It’s certainly a different dynamic when we have the four [guards],” Eilert said. “When you put Noah Farrakhan and Kerr Kriisa…and RaeQuan [Battle] out there, you get two guys, especially between Kerr and Noah, that can take advantage of defenses.”

Junior guard Seth Wilson (16-for-43 from deep) is known to be one of the sharpshooters among the cast of WVU guards, but he struggled early in the season while splitting time with forward Ofri Naveh in Battle’s starting spot. He shot 25% from deep in the team’s first seven games, but that average has crept back up to 37.2% since Kriisa and Farrakhan’s return at UMass.

Kriisa, who led the Pac-12 in assists per game the last two years, is known more for his wizardry in the passing department, but he undoubtedly provides a spark with his jump shot. In just a three-game sample size, Kriisa is already third on the team in made three-pointers (10-for-24), and six of those threes came in the 87-79 loss to UMass.

There have been five games this season in which the entire WVU team didn’t make six three-pointers.

“We certainly got to see some fall, especially to beat good teams,” Eilert said. “We can’t go out there and hit three or four. We need to be hitting [in] the eight-or-nine range.

Fifth-year forward and Iona transfer Quinn Slazinski provided the spark from deep in the pre-Kriisa era of the season, and he still leads the team in three-point makes (21). Since Kriisa’s return, WVU’s assists-per-game total is up by almost a full point. The hope is that the passing specialist will open up more open-shot opportunities for players like Slazinski through the pick-and-roll game.

Junior guard Kobe Johnson played valiantly Kriisa’s place during the first nine games of the season, but the Estonia native’s instincts are unmatched within the WVU roster.

“I think we’re going to get a lot more cleaner looks, and we’ve got more shooters on the floor,” Eilert said. “Certainly, we were very one-sided early without those guys to [the point] where we had to force everything, probably over-force things, through [fifth-year center] Jesse Edwards, and we kind of had to play inside-out.”

With Edwards out, forwards Akok Akok (1-for-5) and Pat Suemnick (2-for-4) are tasked with filling the center role. Both Akok and Suemnick have three-point makes on the season, and they have the green light from Eilert to pull the trigger from deep.

After all, three is greater than two.