The three-star from Ohio plays quarterback, but makes teams pay with his legs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Cincinnati pipeline to Morgantown continues to grow.

Three-star athlete Zae Jennings of Cincinnati, Ohio, announced in a Twitter post Wednesday that he is committing to West Virginia as a part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Jennings is the No. 30 recruit in Ohio, and the No. 104 athlete in the country, per 247Sports. According to his Twitter, he collected 1,112 all-purpose yards as a junior at Colerain High School en route to a First-Team All-City nod.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound dual-threat player takes his snaps at the quarterback position in high school, but he is most dangerous with his legs. He was recruited by defensive coaches Jordan Lesley and Dontae Wright.

Given his positional distinction of “athlete,” head coach Neal Brown is still yet to land a 2024 quarterback.

He chose WVU over other offers from Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Purdue and more.

For a running list of WVU’s 2024 recruiting class, click here.