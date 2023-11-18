MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following WVU’s win over Cincinnati Saturday, the Mountaineers received a boost to their 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star quarterback Scotty Fox of Mentor, Ohio, pledged his commitment to join the Mountaineers in a Twitter post Saturday night. Fox chose WVU over other offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Marshall, Michigan State, Minnesota and more, and he credited WVU quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan for his recruitment.

247Sports tabbed the 6-foot-2, 210-pound slinger as the No. 42 quarterback in the 2025 class, and the No. 21 player in Ohio.