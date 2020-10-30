Three Top-15 finishes lead WVU cross country at Big 12s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three Mountaineers collected All-Big 12 Honors as the West Virginia University cross country team finished in third place at the 2020 Big 12 Championship on Friday, hosted by The University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

Sophomore Ceili McCabe led the charge for WVU, crossing the Rim Rock Farm finish line in a 6k time of 20:55.9 placing fourth. Fellow redshirt sophomore Katherine Dowie also placed inside the top-10 collecting 10th with a time of 21:25.4.

Junior Charlotte Wood was the next Mountaineer finisher with a time of 21:27.5. Wood finished 11th. Behind her was redshirt senior Antigone Archer with a 17th-place finish in 21:42.5.

McCabe, Dowie and Wood collected All-Big 12 honors on Friday after finishing inside the top-15. The honor is the second for McCabe and the first for Dowie and Wood.

All-time, sixteen Mountaineers have claimed All-Big 12 accolades. Most recently, Candace Archer (7th – 20:46.8), Olivia Hill (9th – 20:54.7), Hayley Jackson (10th – 20:55.8) and Ceili McCabe (13th – 21:03.9) were All-Big 12 honors at the 2019 Big 12 Championship.

West Virginia earned 66 team points to finish in third place in Lawrence. Iowa State took home the conference title with 39 points, while Texas finished second with 62. Oklahoma State (71) and Kansas State (134) rounded out the top five.

Friday’s third-place finish was the team’s top finish at the conference meet since the 2019 Big 12 Championship when WVU finished third, led by All-Big 12 honoree Candace Archer in seventh place (20:46.8).

Five other Mountaineers also represented WVU at the Big 12 Championship. Redshirt sophomore Mikenna Vanderheyden placed 24th with a time of 21:58.6, while redshirt sophomore Hannah Lipps was behind her in 43rd place (22:36.3). Freshman Petal Palmer crossed the line in 22:38.2, good for 45th.

Redshirt junior Marianne Abdalah finished in 48th place (22:59.4), while redshirt sophomore Samantha Hatcher finished in 64th with a time of 23:43.7.

Friday’s meet marked the first time Kansas has hosted the championship since 2014. The Mountaineers earned a second-place finish just behind Iowa State that year.

