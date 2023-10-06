Mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.

Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and season ticket holders can currently purchase priority mini-packages and nonconference single-game tickets by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com. To take advantage of the priority on-sale, fans must be current basketball season ticket holders or MAC members. Fans who are not currently and are interested in becoming MAC members can visit HERE.



The Gold mini-package will include the Pitt, Texas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Texas Tech games, for just $150 or $175, depending on seat location. The Blue mini-package features the St. John’s, Kansas State, Kansas, BYU and TCU games, and is priced at either $135 or $160, depending on seat location.

Tickets for the WVU basketball home games vs. St. John’s and Pitt are only available in a Gold or Blue mini-package at this time.



Tickets for nonconference matchups with Jacksonville State, Radford and Toledo are priced as low as $10 each, courtesy of United Bank. The Monmouth, Bellarmine and Drexel games are priced at $20, while the home opener vs. Missouri State on Nov. 6 is available for just $20 and $15, depending on seat location.



The Bellarmine game on Nov. 26 and the Toledo game on Dec. 23 are Coca-Cola Family Days. Fans can purchase a Coca-Cola Family Day pack of four tickets and a $25 concessions voucher for just $65.



West Virginia faces George Mason in a charity exhibition on Friday, Oct. 27, benefiting the WVU Medicine Children’s, at the WVU Coliseum. Tickets for that matchup are $15 or $10, depending on seat location.



