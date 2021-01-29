Tickets information for remaining women’s basketball home games

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics plan to welcome fans back to the WVU Coliseum for the remaining four home games of the women’s basketball season, beginning with the Iowa State game on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The final three home games of the season include the Kansas (Wednesday, Feb. 10), Oklahoma (Sunday, Feb. 14) and TCU (Saturday, Feb. 20) games. The full on-sale schedule for women’s basketball can be found at the end of this release.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 1,000 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of the women’s basketball players and the coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans. WVU officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, if needed, based on current health conditions.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the ticket window on game day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. The discounted online pricing will be available until the start of competition.

A limited amount of WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Gold Gate, opens an hour before competition on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid Student I.D.

All tickets are reserved in blocks, ranging from one to six seats, and socially distanced. Fans will be able to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map when selecting seats.

Facemasks will be required of all spectators entering the arena and should be worn at all times, with the exception of when eating and drinking. To provide a contactless entry, WVU has switched to mobile ticketing for all fans this season. Fans are advised to download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone prior to arriving at the Gold Gate. No paper tickets will be offered. More information on mobile ticketing is available at WVUsports.com/MobileTickets.

All remaining contests will be carried live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It also is available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for $12.99/month.

Day Date Game Tickets On Sale

Wednesday Feb. 3 vs. Iowa State Friday, Jan. 29

Wednesday Feb. 10 vs. Kansas Friday, Feb. 5

Sunday Feb. 14 vs. Oklahoma Wednesday, Feb. 10

Saturday Feb. 20 vs. TCU Wednesday, Feb. 10