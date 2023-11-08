MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signings of Rune Lawrence, Shawn Taylor, Hoke Hogan, Brycen Arbogast and brothers Anthony and Joseph Clem to national letters-of-intent for the 2024-25 academic year.

“This class bodes well for our future,” coach Flynn said. “I think they’re super-talented and super-driven kids, the kind we want here at WVU.”

Rune Lawrence – 197 – Frazier High School (Perryopolis, Pa.)

Three-time Pennsylvania state champion

Three-time Super 32 All-American (2nd, 3rd & 4th)

No.18 overall recruit in the class of 2024 – No. 3 at 195 pounds (FloWrestling)

Shawn Taylor – 165 – West Allegheny High School (Coraopolis, Pa.)

Two-time Pennsylvania state placer (2nd & 4th)

NHSCA High School Nationals champion

No. 49 overall recruit in the class of 2024 – No. 17 at 160 pounds (FloWrestling)

Hoke Hogan – 184 – Commerce High School (Commerce, Ga.)

Fargo Freestyle All-American (4th)

Two-time NHSCA High School Nationals champion

No. 72 overall recruit in the class of 2024 – No. 7 at 182 pounds (FloWrestling)

Brycen Arbogast – 133 – Benedictine College Prep (Charlotte Court House, Va.)

Three-time National Preps All-American (3rd, 6th & 8th)

NHSCA High School Nationals All-American

Beast of The East Placer

Anthony Clem – 125/133 – Wantagh High School (Wantagh, N.Y.)

Two-time New York state placer (2nd & 4th)

Joseph Clem – 133 – Wantagh High School (Wantagh, N.Y.)

Two-time New York state placer (2nd & 3rd)

NHSCA High School Nationals finalist