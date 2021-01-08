Tip off your Saturday mornings with Mountaineer GameDay presented by Gold and Blue Nation

The most comprehensive WVU pregame show is headed to the hardwood as Mountaineer GameDay returns as the Gold and Blue Nation crew helps tip off WVU’s Saturday contests through the end of the 2021 season.

Beginning Jan. 9 at 10 a.m., join hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell as they get you prepared for the Mountaineers’ upcoming contests, while also giving you a glimpse of what is happening around the Big 12 Conference.

Coach Bob Huggins will give his thoughts every week as the Mountaineers push through their difficult Big 12 slate. Former player and current analyst Warren Baker will also stop by to break down the Mountaineers’ performance so far and examine where the Mountaineers excel or need to improve moving forward.

Farrell and Trinone will take a closer look at the WVU roster, breaking down which Mountaineers are the Key and Impact players of each week.

To round it all out, Scott Sincoff checks in with a look at the weather at the arena, plus a look at each week’s Big Play of the Week from Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley.

Mountaineer GameDay, produced by Gold and Blue Nation in partnership with Learfield IMG College and WVU Athletics, will air live in television markets throughout West Virginia and in Pittsburgh, Maryland and Washington, D.C. regional areas.

Check your local listings for Mountaineer GameDay: