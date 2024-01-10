The defensive signings continue to roll in for WVU football. The program announced former Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes signed his grant-in-aid on Wednesday. Garnes committed to West Virginia last month and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Over the past two seasons with the Dukes, the Philadelphia native recorded 78 tackles, three pass breakups and four interceptions. Garnes also blocked a kick in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. He redshirted in 2021.

In September, the six-foot, 170-pound defensive back tallied three tackles and a pass deflection in Duquesne’s loss to the Mountaineers. He started all 12 games last season.

Former Ohio State linebacker Reid Carrico and outside linebacker Ty French, a Gardner-Webb transfer also signed with the Mountaineers this week.