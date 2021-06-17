Transfer guard Savannah Samuel officially joins WVU women’s hoops

One of Mike Carey’s newest pieces made her way to Morgantown.

Savannah Samuel, a transfer sophomore from Oregon State, made her way around the Mountaineers’ facilities on Thursday, meeting with head coach Mike Carey and checking out her new locker in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account. She also suited up and took some jumpers on her new practice court.

The Mountaineers’ newest addition played one season with the Beavers as a freshman, appearing in 19 games. Samuel averaged 3.4 points per game, setting a season-high against Arizona when she scored 11 points. She played in both of the Beavers’ NCAA Tournament games, averaging 3.0 points per game with a 66.7 percent field goal percentage.

Hailing from Woodstock, Georgia, Samuel helped lead her St. Francis High School team to two state final fours, including a trip to the state finals in her senior campaign. She was named the 1A Georgia Private Schools Player of the Year in 2020.

Samuel has four remaining years of eligibility once she starts her stint at WVU this winter.