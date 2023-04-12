MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tre Mitchell is the latest Mountaineer to make a decision regarding his future.

The forward from Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that he will return for the 2023-24 season.

In a video posted to social media, Mitchell said “Mountaineer Nation, let’s run it back.”

Mitchell led the Mountaineers in rebounds with a 5.5 per game last season and was their third-leading scorer with an average of 11.7 points. He also finished the year No. 2 in blocks with 21.

He reached double-figure scoring in five of WVU’s last six games to end the season, including back-to-back performances with 20-plus.

With the departure of Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian Johnson, Mitchell is the only returning player who averaged double digits last season.

Joe Toussaint released his own video last Friday announcing that he will also use his extra year of eligibility with the Mountaineers.