WVU closer Trey Braithwaite eyes the strike zone against Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia’s top arm out of the bullpen in 2022 is officially an All-American.

The fifth-year righty was named to the National College Baseball Writers Association’s All-America Third Team on Wednesday after leading the Mountaineers’ relief efforts in 2022.

Braithwaite, a graduate transfer from Navy, finished the season with a 1.70 ERA and a 3-0 record in 37.0 innings out of the ‘pen. He led the team with eight saves, the second-most in WVU’s history, and tossed 36 strikeouts with 20 walks.

Braithwaite is the first Mountaineer to earn an All-America nod from the NCBWA since Alek Manoah in 2019, and the 24th All-American in program history.

The nod is one of several earned by Braithwaite in his only season as a Mountaineer. In April, he was added to the NCBWA’s Midseason Stopper of the Year watch list as he began to settle in to his responsibilities as a closer. He was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team with several of his teammates at the end of the season.