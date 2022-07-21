Three members of the West Virginia University golf team were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Kurtis Grant was honored for the third consecutive season, while Trent Tipton received the honors for the second straight season. Will Stakel received the honors for the first time in his career.

“I’m very proud of the hard work these guys put in last season,” coach Sean Covich said. “It’s very difficult to balance the demands of academics and athletics especially considering the travel we experience, but these guys achieved success on the golf course and in the classroom.”

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III and NAIA. In addition, they must have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.