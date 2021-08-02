Trio Named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

Three members of the West Virginia University golf team were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Etienne Papineau was honored for the third consecutive season, while Kurtis Grant earned the accolade for the second straight season. Trent Tipton received the honors for the first time in his career.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III and NAIA. In addition, they must have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.