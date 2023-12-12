West Virginia men’s soccer senior forward Yutaro Tsukada has earned a spot on the NCAA Men’s College Cup All-Tournament Team.

Tsukada powered the Mountaineers to the program’s first-ever College Cup appearance with three goals in four games. He tallied a goal in each of WVU’s NCAA Tournament wins leading up to its trip to Louisville.

The Tokyo native finished the year with a dozen goals, tying with Marcus Calderia for the team lead. He also had nine assists which was 15th-most in the nation. His 33 points are the most for a Mountaineer since Andy Bevin’s 24 in 2014.

Tsukada was named an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, the first of his career. He also was First Team All-Region and First Team All-Sun Belt this season.