West Virginia baseball’s Tevin Tucker has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List. The award is presented each year to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop by the College Baseball Foundation.



Tucker is one of 101 shortstops across Division I to be named to the watch list. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.



“We are seeing some defensive-minded shortstops this year, with many of the kids without an error or very few errors as we sift through the candidates for this year’s Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year Award,” said Larry Wallace, co-chair of the award. “Of course, big offensive numbers are again a part of this class as is evident by the power numbers we are seeing.”



Tucker is having a career year in 2023. After hitting below .200 his first three seasons with the Mountaineers, the graduate student is second on the team this year with a .355 average. He is top-10 in the Big 12 in on-base percentage at .486 and stolen bases with 13 while also contributing with five doubles, three triples, a home run, 16 RBI, and 33 runs scored.



He is coming off a spectacular week in which he hit .625 (10-for-16) in four games at Penn State and No. 18 Oklahoma State. He had at least three hits in three of the contests, culminating with a four-hit performance against Cowboys on Sunday.



Tucker will look to continue his strong play on Wednesday as he and the Mountaineers travel to PNC Park to take on Pitt in the Backyard Brawl at 6 p.m.