MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year Mary Tucker is set to represent the United States at the 2023 Pan American Games in both air rifles and smallbore after a successful trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado for the 2023 Rifle Pan Am Selections Match.

Tucker opened the week taking the top spot in air rifle with a 1276.8 and 117 X’s while finishing in second place in smallbore with a 1183.5 and 61 X’s.

She scored the highest mark in air rifle across both days of competition, posting a 633.6 on day one and a 635.2 the following day. In smallbore, Tucker sat in seventh place with an opening-day score of 585, seven points off the lead, before a final-day score of 594 vaulted her into a second-place finish.

With the results, Tucker has earned a berth on Team USA and will compete in Santiago, Chile at the Pan America Games beginning on Oct. 20.

Senior Molly McGhin and fifth-year Malori Brown also competed at the event.

McGhin competed in both events taking sixth place in air rifle with a 1257.0 and fourth in smallbore with a 1181.0. Brown competed in smallbore, taking seventh place with a 1169.5.