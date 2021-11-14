Two Mountaineers named to MAC All-Tournament team

Gold and Blue Nation

A pair of WVU men's soccer players earn MAC All-Tournament recognition.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Baer and Bjarne Thiesen of the WVU men’s soccer squad earned spots on the MAC men’s soccer All-Tournament Team, as announced by the conference Sunday.

Baer is a sophomore midfielder, and Thiesen is a redshirt sophomore defender for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia played just one game in the MAC Tournament, falling to Georgia State in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.

Thiesen nearly scored an early go-ahead goal, but his header hit off one of the posts and bounced away. That was one of two shots that Thiesen took in the game against Georgia State.

The Mountaineers could lock up an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament Monday when the bracket is revealed at 1 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers failed to qualify for the tournament last spring, and last appeared in the national field in 2019 as the MAC’s automatic qualifier.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories