The third iteration of the XFL is inching closer to kicking off as the rosters for each of the eight teams are falling into place.

Two former West Virginia football players got the call on Thursday during the league’s three-day draft. Defensive lineman Will Clarke was selected by the Arlington Renegades in the third round of day one, then longsnapper Rex Sunahara was picked by the San Antonio Brahmas in the first round of day two.

Clarke has played five seasons in the NFL after his third-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by Cincinnati. He spent three years with the Bengals before moving on to Tampa Bay for two seasons. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native racked up 37 tackles, seven sacks and recovered two fumbles during his time in the NFL.

Clarke played three seasons at West Virginia and was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2013. He had 9.5 sacks and 110 tackles for the Old Gold and Blue.

Sunahara played three seasons for West Virginia, starting the 2018 and 2019 seasons as WVU’s longsnapper. He was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award and was invited to two collegiate all-star games.

After West Virginia, Sunahara attempted to break into the NFL, getting shots with the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers but didn’t quite crack either team’s 53-man roster.

Sunahara is also the son of Reed Sunahara, WVU’s volleyball coach.

The duo joins another former Mountaineer in the league as Anthony Becht will lead the St. Louis Battlehawks as their head coach.

The 2023 XFL season is slated to begin in February 2023, but the league’s full schedule is still to be announced.