Two quick scores prove lethal as No. 7 Penn State downs No. 13 West Virginia

No. 13 West Virginia women’s soccer took its second loss of the season on Thursday, 2-0, in a ranked non-conference clash at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

One minute made the difference in the contest as just 63 seconds separated both of the Nittany Lions’ goals in the first half — despite the Mountaineers holding 58 percent of the possession. They couldn’t recoup in the second half, taking just one more shot on net despite again keeping most of the ball.

Ellie Wheeler started the scoring off in the 30th minute when she took advantage of a WVU defensive mishap on a corner kick. That was the sophomore’s first career goal as a Nittany Lion, and midfielder Sam Coffey’s second assist of the season.

Kerry Abello added the insurance in the 31st with a solo effort that just got over the reach of goalkeeper Kayza Massey.

While WVU maintained possession throughout the contest, Penn State got the better value of their own. The Mountaineers held the ball for 57 percent of the game, but the majority of Penn State’s ball possession — more than half — was in their attacking half due to their threatening counter attacks.

They still were able to test Nittany Lions keeper Katherine Asman, who made six saves on the night — but still, WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was dissatisfied with her team’s struggle to finish quality chances.

“Tonight was definitely frustrating,” Izzo-Brown said. “We were clearing balls off the line, our shots were hitting posts, it was just wasn’t going in. I was proud of the group tonight, though. At the end of the day, you have to give Penn State credit. They finished those two chances, and we just could not finish tonight. Unfortunately, you have to create those chances and create those goals, and I thought we did that, but now we have to finish them.”

As Penn State’s win improves the team’s undefeated record to 4-0, the Mountaineers fall to 3-2 on the season after failing to defeat its second top-10 opponent of the year. They get the chance to rectify that note in its next time out when they welcome No. 8 Georgetown to Morgantown on Thursday — kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.