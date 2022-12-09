MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

UAB at WVU hoops game information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1987

Last meeting: West Virginia 65, UAB 59 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Dec. 18, 2021

UAB at West Virginia matchup preview

Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins squares off against another one of his assistants on Saturday when Andy Kennedy leads his UAB men’s basketball team into the WVU Coliseum.

Kennedy’s Blazers gave WVU some trouble last season in Birmingham. The Mountaineers played most of the tight game from behind and didn’t seal a win until the final three minutes of play. In fact, WVU didn’t hold the lead in the second half until two minutes and 38 seconds remained in the game, but it managed to hold on for a six-point victory.

The Blazers (7-1) come to Morgantown with largely the same team, returning four starters including Jordan Walker, the 2021-22 Conference USA Player of the Year. They appear to be on track for another strong campaign after the program returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 last season.

The Mountaineers (6-2) will be a new challenge for the Blazers, however. While UAB has played away from home, this will be the team’s first true road game of the season. WVU also features a plethora of new faces, including a lethal quartet of scorers.

Kedrian Johnson, WVU’s lone returning starter, will look to make a major impact once again, as the defensive specialist held Walker to 13 points with a 30-percent field goal percentage.