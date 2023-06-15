MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Amid some devastating transfer portal departures, WVU landed its second transfer acquisition of the offseason.

University of Charleston (W.Va.) infielder Kyle West announced his intentions to join the Mountaineers in an Instagram post Thursday afternoon. West grew up in Hedgesville, West Virginia, and is a graduate of Hedgesville High School.

He dominated at the plate in his two seasons at Division II Charleston. In 99 games for the Golden Eagles, he hit 30 home runs, 34 doubles and 10 triples for a .374 batting average.

As a freshman, he hit .344 with a .420 on-base percentage. At season’s end, he was named the Mountain East Conference Freshman of the Year and placed on the All-MEC Second Team.

In 2023 alone, he hit 22 homers (tied for sixth in Division II) and 20 doubles, earning him a First-Team selection on the All-MEC team. West was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Divison II Atlantic All-Region First Team.

He primarily played first base at Charleston but he has a history of playing middle infield in high school. He also made three pitching appearances in his freshman season, throwing 2.1 innings and allowing three earned runs.

WVU and Charleston faced off in 2022 for an intrastate midweek matchup at Monongalia County Ballpark. West went 3-for-4, recording a double and a triple off Aidan Major, and singling off Noah Short.