Mountaineers bid farewell to five seniors as they end regular season with three points

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s soccer ended the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Kansas State on Thursday, solidifying the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

Julianne Vallerand gave the Mountaineers the edge in the 74th minute when she finished a set piece from senior center-back Jordan Brewster, who made her 96th career start for WVU, setting the program record. Vallerand’s score was her second of the season.

Brewster has been a stalwart for the Mountaineers over five seasons, landing on the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list three straight seasons and earning three All-Big 12 nods in her career.

“Anytime you have somebody that sets a record, you kind of think about the legacy they’re leaving, and I’m so glad that Jordan got it,” said WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “I’m so proud of what she’s done, she’s our Cal Ripken of women’s soccer here. “

Alongside Brewster on the backline was center-back Gabrielle Robinson, who also played her final match at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. She heads into her last postseason with 73 starts in 73 appearances, adding two goals and three assists.

The Mountaineers also bid farewell to striker Lauren Segalla, who was a surprise addition to the team as a fifth-year senior in July. Segalla was inches away from ending her tenure at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium with a goal but was unable to finish all four of her shots.

“It’s just been such a fun journey with her. We bring recruits in and a lot of…players are just like, ‘I just looked up to you!'” Izzo-Brown said. “I think she’s just a big role model for this program and I think she’s going to continue to lead wherever this next step takes her.”

Midfielder Aaliyah Scott, who played in 70 matches for WVU, and goalkeeper Maddie Murphy, who played in eight while battling injuries, also said goodbye to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

West Virginia holds onto the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 with the victory, setting up a first-round matchup with the 5-seed Oklahoma State. The two teams are rather familiar with one another, playing to a 1-1 draw in Stillwater on Oct. 20.

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and the Cowboys is set for 3 p.m. ET at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas. The match will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.