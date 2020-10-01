VanDarius Cowan out for Baylor

MORGANTOWN, WV – SEPTEMBER 12: West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker VanDarius Cowan (8) celebrates after making a sack during the first quarter of the college football game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 12, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

Linebacker VanDarius Cowan will be out for West Virginia’s home contest against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Neal Brown announced on his weekly radio show Thursday.

Cowan left the Mountaineers’ contest on Saturday against Oklahoma State with a knee injury and was deemed by the coach to be “questionable” for Saturday.

As West Virginia’s “bandit” linebacker, Cowan racked up six tackles and two sacks. He missed much of 2019 with a knee injury as well, but appeared in two games and amassed six tackles and a sack.

Cowan joined the Mountaineers in 2018 after starting his college career at Alabama, where he appeared in seven games before transferring to West Virginia. He sat out the 2018 season due to transfer rules before seeing his first action last season.