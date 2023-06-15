Noah Short delivers a pitch against Penn State on Tuesday, April 25 at Wagener Field. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia University pitching staff took another blow Wednesday when reliable reliever Noah Short entered the transfer portal.

Short, a native of Scott Depot, West Virginia, transferred to WVU after taking a redshirt year in his freshman season at Morehead State in 2019. He played in each of the last four seasons at WVU and enters the transfer portal as a draft-eligible graduate transfer.

He appeared in 24 games or more in each of the last three seasons. In 2022, he posted a 3.65 ERA in 12.1 innings (24 appearances), holding opposing hitters to a .209 batting average. He also set the program record in career appearances (76).

The high volume of Short’s appearances came as a byproduct of his unique role in the WVU bullpen. He was a specialist in damage-control, often entering mid-inning, and with runners on base, to mitigate any momentum from the opposing team.

He is the seventh Mountaineer to enter the portal this offseason.