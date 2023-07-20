MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When John Flowers and Kevin Jones won the Big East and made a Final Four appearance in 2010, Kedrian Johnson and Erik Stevenson were in elementary school.

Now all four will wear the same uniform as they compete for the $1 million prize in The Basketball Tournament.

“I like the pieces we have,” Jones said. “[We have] some guys that have been in the tournament that know about the tournament, and also some new, hungry guys that are waiting to get out there and compete as well.”

Best Virginia’s roster is starting to solidify less than a week before its TBT season tips-off next week in Wheeling. Four players – including Flowers and Jones – will be making their return to TBT. The other seven are either making their TBT debuts, or they joined Best Virginia after playing for another team.

“It’s always good to have a mix of people with experience and people coming fresh off [college ball] and hungry to play,” forward Nathan Adrian said.

Adrian returns to Best Virginia after missing TBT 2022 with a hernia.

Johnson – who joins the team just months after completing his collegiate career – is using his time with Best Virginia as a tune-up before he plays his first year of professional ball in England with the Bristol Flyers of the British Basketball League. Most, if not all, of his veteran TBT teammates have plenty of experience playing overseas.

“[I like] playing with guys like KJ [and] John Flowers,” Johnson said. “KJ is a hall-of-fame player, a great pro oversees [and] in the NBA, so there’s a lot I can learn from the guys. I’m really looking forward to it.”

As of Wednesday, head coach James Long and the team have completed one practice and a tune-up game against the College Park Boys (Maryland) in the Alumni Basketball League. Best Virginia won 130-100, though not every member of its TBT team participated.

“It tested us to see where we were at the time,” Jones said. “And now that everybody else is here from Best Virginia, we are going to use this week to sharpen up and be ready for next week.”

Best Virginia will begin TBT play on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The West Virginia alums will take on DuBois Dream (Western PA) in the first round. A second-round matchup against Herd That (Marshall) or Zoo Crew (Pitt) is ensured if Best Virginia can win its opening game of the tournament.

“The team with the most cohesiveness will get the furthest,” Jones said. “And I feel like we’ve done that the past couple years, and I think we will continue doing that this summer.”