Victor Scott II didn’t skip a beat following the all-star break, and even as July closes, he is playing some of the best baseball of his career.

As the calendar flips to August, Scott is riding a seven-game hitting streak. During that stretch, he is 12-for-30 (.400) with eight stolen bases.

Since he received a promotion in late-June, Scott is hitting .333 at the Double-A level for the Springfield Cardinals of the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He hit .282 in 66 games for the Single-A Peoria Chiefs before the call-up.

Out of all the players to play in one, or multiple, levels of the minor leagues this season, only one player (Chandler Simpson – 78 steals- Single-A Charleston RiverDogs) has more steals this season than Scott II (67).

Though he has only played in 24 Double-A games, he is already at No. 20 in the Texas League in steals with 17 stolen bases. His 50 steals in Single-A with Peoria also still leads the Midwest League.

As a junior at WVU in 2022, he swiped a program single season record 38 bases in 55 contests. After being drafted in the fifth round of last year’s MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, he stole 13 more in 31 games played at the Single-A level. That was after he swiped 11 in 20 games at the Cape Cod League before being selected.

He is on pace to steal 102 bases this season.